Envigo Strikes Latest Deal With A PE-Backed Acquisition Co.

Law360, New York (August 21, 2017, 3:44 PM EDT) -- An Avista Capital Holdings-backed special purpose acquisition company announced Monday its bid to combine with Envigo International, a products and research services provider to pharmaceutical and other companies, to create an entity valued at $924 million, the latest in a string of similar deals made in the past week.



Private equity-backed Avista Healthcare Public Acquisition Corp. jointly announced the deal with New Jersey-based Envigo International Holdings Inc., under which Envigo will become a subsidiary of AHPAC. After the deal closes, AHPAC will be renamed Envigo International...

