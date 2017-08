Trump Calls For 'Dramatic' Shift In Afghanistan Strategy

Law360, Nashville (August 22, 2017, 6:50 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump announced Monday night that he will “dramatically” overhaul U.S. strategy in Afghanistan but will not withdraw from the long-running war, saying a review by his national security staff had pushed him away from his initial instinct to pull out.



A “hasty withdrawal” from the mountainous Asian country would only provide a safe haven for terrorists, Trump said in a televised speech. Instead, the United States will use a significantly changed strategic approach intended to bring a positive end to the Afghanistan War, he...

