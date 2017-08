Advocates Urge Trump to Preserve Humanitarian Bureau

Law360, New York (August 21, 2017, 5:43 PM EDT) -- Dozens of foreign policy experts have urged the U.S. government not to adopt a White House proposal to eliminate the humanitarian arm of the State Department and transfer its responsibilities, arguing that the administration should instead consider how to enhance cooperation and efficiency among agencies, according to a report published by the advocacy group Refugees International.



Published Aug. 17, the report highlights the need to pair the diplomatic capacity of the State Department’s Bureau of Population, Refugees and Migration with the humanitarian assistance of the U.S....

