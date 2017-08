9 Global Car Shippers Fined $37.8M By South Korea Watchdog

Law360, New York (August 21, 2017, 6:22 PM EDT) -- Nine auto shipping companies from Japan, Norway, Chile and Korea were hit with 43 billion won ($37.8 million) in fines by South Korea’s antitrust watchdog on Monday for allegedly rigging bids and fixing prices to ship cars.



South Korea’s Fair Trade Commission said in a statement on Monday that the colluding companies include Japanese shippers Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd., Nissan Motor Car Carrier Co. Ltd. and Eastern Car Liner Ltd. Norway's Wallenius Wilhelmsen Logistics and Hoegh Autoliners AS, Chile's...

