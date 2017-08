Texas To Appeal Congressional Map Fight To High Court

Law360, Washington (August 21, 2017, 2:19 PM EDT) -- The state of Texas is planning to ask the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn a decision invalidating two of its congressional districts for racial motivation, according to legal filings Friday in a case that could affect the 2018 midterm elections.



Last week, a three-judge panel in San Antonio struck down Texas’ Congressional District 27 after finding that it “intentionally deprived” Hispanic voters of “their right to elect candidates of their choice,” and did the same for Congressional District 35, which it called an unconstitutional gerrymander....

