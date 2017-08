Split NLRB Says T-Wolves' Video Crew Can Hold Union Vote

Law360, New York (August 21, 2017, 2:29 PM EDT) -- Members of the video crew that produces Jumbotron footage at the Minnesota Timberwolves basketball team’s Target Arena are team employees and can unionize, the National Labor Relations Board said Friday in a split ruling reversing a local board agent.



The majority rejected a regional director’s finding that the workers are independent contractors, saying several elements of the relationship between the team and the crew shows they are employees, including that the team provides their equipment and has significant control over the work they perform.



“The employer...

