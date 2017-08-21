Wachtell Lipton Leads NBA Tampering Probe Into LA Lakers

Law360, New York (August 21, 2017, 1:52 PM EDT) -- The National Basketball Association said Sunday that Wachtell Lipton Rosen & Katz is investigating allegations of tampering against the Los Angeles Lakers, reportedly involving former Indiana Pacers’ forward Paul George.



The NBA confirmed that the probe came at the request of the Pacers, while basketball columnist Peter Vecsey first reported that the Laker’s interest in George was at the heart of the investigation. The probe will look into whether the Lakers and President of Basketball Operations Magic Johnson made improper contact with the All-Star while he...

To view the full article, register now.