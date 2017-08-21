Ex-Tribal Exec Sentenced In Embezzlement Case

Law360, New York (August 21, 2017, 6:40 PM EDT) -- The federal government said Friday that a former Sisseton-Wahpeton Oyate district executive board member was sentenced to 10 months behind bars for her alleged role in a tribal embezzlement scheme.



Carrie Godfrey, 52, was sentenced after agreeing to a deal in May where she pled guilty to a charge of conspiracy to commit theft from a tribal organization, according to court documents. The federal government had alleged that Godfrey and others conspired to embezzle funds from the Big Coulee District of the Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate tribe...

