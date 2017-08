US Slashing Visa Operations In Russia In Wake Of Staff Cap

Law360, New York (August 21, 2017, 10:14 PM EDT) -- Citing the Russian government’s “cap” on American diplomats, the U.S. Department of State said Monday that all nonimmigrant visa activity in Russia will be suspended as of Wednesday and would resume on a "greatly reduced scale" Sept. 1 only in Moscow.







In a brief statement, the U.S. Embassy in Russia announced that nonimmigrant visa operations in Russia will be halted Aug. 23, blaming the substantially reduced staffing demanded by the Russian government.



“Visa operations will resume on a greatly reduced scale,” the U.S. Embassy said...

