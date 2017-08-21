Morgan Lewis Adds Another Baker McKenzie Tax Litigator
Partner Jenny A. Austin’s hiring comes just weeks after Morgan Lewis brought on the former head of Baker McKenzie’s North American tax practice, Thomas V. Linguanti. Like Linguanti, Austin specializes in tax controversies across their full range, according to Morgan Lewis, which noted her work on in-agency appeals with the Internal Revenue Service on up to litigation challenges of tax bills.
