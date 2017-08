EU Makes Plea To Restore Order At WTO Appellate Body

Law360, New York (August 21, 2017, 9:44 PM EDT) -- The European Union has come forward with a formal proposal to launch two parallel searches to fill a pair of looming vacancies on the World Trade Organization’s beleaguered Appellate Body, according to WTO documents circulated Monday.



In a brief notification, slated for Aug. 31, that will be officially presented at the Dispute Settlement Body, the EU implored the members to commence two concurrent selection processes to replace the departing candidates, charting a course that will fill the slots by the fall.



“The European Union proposes that...

