USAA Drivers Seek $5.1M In Attys' Fees In Tax Comp Deal

Law360, Washington (August 21, 2017, 3:13 PM EDT) -- Lawyers representing United Services Automobile Association policyholders asked in Florida federal court Saturday for the agreed-to max of $5.1 million in attorneys' fees plus $100,000 in costs after settling a class action accusing USAA of shorting sales tax reimbursement for replacing totaled cars.



The motion from attorneys with Hall & Lampros LLP and Avolio & Hanlon PC, which also seeks $8,000 each for two of the named policyholders and $10,000 each for three more, noted that the USAA insurers do not object to the $5.1 million...

To view the full article, register now.