VW Tells DC Circ. Earlier Micro-Unit Decision Doesn't Apply

Law360, New York (August 21, 2017, 4:14 PM EDT) -- Volkswagen told the D.C. Circuit on Friday not to pay any mind to a recent decision by a panel of circuit judges upholding the National Labor Relations Board’s Specialty Healthcare micro-unit decision, saying the issues in that case are different from those in its challenge of a micro-unit of maintenance workers at its Tennessee plant.



The company said in a letter to the court that a panel decision in the case Rhino Northwest LLC v. NLRB — in which the appeals court rejected a challenge to...

To view the full article, register now.