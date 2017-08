Fed. Circ. Backs Win For Oracle In Database Patent Case

Law360, New York (August 21, 2017, 7:58 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Monday affirmed a lower court's decision that an Oracle Corp. database program did not infringe a patent asserted by Thought Inc., ruling that Oracle’s product operates differently from the process described in the patent.



The appeals court said it agreed with the June 2016 decision by Judge William H. Orrick of the Northern District of California clearing Oracle of infringement.



"The district court correctly granted summary judgment of noninfringement based on both rationales" used by the judge, the Federal Circuit ruled....

