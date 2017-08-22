AT&T Pushes FCC To Steer Streamlined Make-Ready Work

By Kelcee Griffis

Law360, New York (August 22, 2017, 2:00 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission should support streamlined make-ready processes and incremental fee increases to speed up wire line broadband service development, AT&T Inc. recently told the agency.

In an ex parte filing on Thursday, the service provider urged the FCC to implement measures making it easier for third parties to gain access to utility poles for make-ready work, which generally involves reshuffling existing wires and other attachments on utility poles to make room for new equipment.

AT&T suggested the agency adopt incremental changes “that eliminate unnecessary...
