Pa. High Court To Hear Med Mal ‘Discovery Rule’ Case

Law360, Los Angeles (August 21, 2017, 9:23 PM EDT) -- Pennsylvania’s highest court on Friday agreed to hear an appeal over whether a woman’s Lyme disease misdiagnosis suit was properly dismissed because it didn’t qualify for the “discovery rule” exception for medical malpractice cases, or when patients claim they didn’t discover their injuries until after the applicable limitations period.



The appeal follows a decision in December by the state’s Superior Court tossing claims brought by patient Nancy Nicolaou and her husband, Nicholas Nicolaou, claiming that two doctors, St. Luke's University Hospital Network and others failed to...

To view the full article, register now.