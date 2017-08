Verizon Urges FCC To Adopt Next-Gen TV Standard Rules

Law360, New York (August 21, 2017, 6:34 PM EDT) -- Verizon urged the Federal Communication Commission on Friday to consider putting in place a few rules to ensure that the transition to the “next generation” broadcast television standard remains voluntary for providers until it gains more widespread consumer acceptance.



In a letter to the commission, top executives from Verizon said they supported the FCC’s idea that the transition from the old Advanced Television Systems Committee 1.0 standard to the new ATSC 3.0 broadcasting standard should be voluntary and market-driven for providers, but it urged to agency...

To view the full article, register now.