Travelers Must Face Bias Suit Over Housing Policies

Law360, New York (August 21, 2017, 7:43 PM EDT) -- Travelers Indemnity Co. must face a suit alleging its housing insurance practices in the D.C. metro area are discriminatory under the Fair Housing Act’s “disparate impact” framework, a D.C. federal court said Monday, in a ruling that could hamstring the insurance industry’s broader legal battle against FHA disparate impact claims.



The National Fair Housing Alliance, a nonprofit organization, sued Travelers in May 2016 alleging the insurer routinely refused to insure apartment buildings that housed recipients of Section 8 government assistance, forcing those buildings’ owners to purchase...

