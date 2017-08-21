VirnetX Strikes Patent Negotiation Deal With HTC

Law360, New York (August 21, 2017, 4:04 PM EDT) -- VirnetX Holding Corp., a patent-licensing company that previously won millions of dollars in now-vacated judgments against Apple Inc., announced Monday that it has reached a "patent standstill agreement" with smartphone maker HTC Corp.



The announcement indicates that the companies are negotiating licensing agreements for LTE technology, but further details about the patents at issue were not immediately available. Court records do not reflect any current litigation between VirnetX and HTC.



VirnetX, however, praised the deal as positive for both companies.



"This is a significant development as...

