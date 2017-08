8th Circ. Axes Scottrade Breach Row, Despite Standing

Law360, New York (August 21, 2017, 7:28 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit on Monday refused to revive a putative class action over a 2013 data breach at Scottrade, ruling that while the plaintiff had established standing by alleging that he had paid for data security protections he never received, he failed to adequately allege that the brokerage firm had breached its contractual obligations.



In an 11-page published opinion, the three-judge appellate panel reversed the lower court's decision that plaintiff Matthew Kuhns lacked Article III standing to proceed with his claims that Scottrade's alleged failure...

