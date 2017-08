Enviros Look To Win Bi-State Sage Grouse Protection Battle

Law360, New York (August 21, 2017, 5:29 PM EDT) -- Four environmental groups pressed a California federal court Friday to rule in their favor by holding that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service flouted the Endangered Species Act by reversing course on a plan to designate the bi-state sage grouse as a threatened species.



Desert Survivors, Center for Biological Diversity, WildEarth Guardians and Western Watersheds Project filed a motion for summary judgment on their claims that the service violated the ESA by withdrawing a proposal to list the bi-state sage grouse as threatened and to protect...

