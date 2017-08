Ex-NLRB Officer Admits Stealing $400K From Agency

Law360, New York (August 21, 2017, 5:40 PM EDT) -- A former National Labor Relations Board compliance officer who stole over $400,000 from the agency by funneling real back pay awards to fictitious people pled guilty to the plot in Washington, D.C., federal court Monday, the U.S. Department of Justice said.



Los Angeles-based Hector Martinez admitted to charges of wire fraud and aggravated identity theft that stemmed from a scheme in which he diverted back pay awards intended for victims of federal labor law violations to individuals he conjured out of thin air and bank accounts he...

