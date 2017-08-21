Investment Firm Settles SEC Inside Trading Row For $4.8M

Law360, New York (August 21, 2017, 7:09 PM EDT) -- An investment management firm agreed Monday to pay nearly $4.8 million to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to settle claims related to the agency’s civil case accusing former firm analysts of profiting from Medicare-related inside information.



In an order instituting administrative proceedings Monday, the SEC found that Deerfield Management Co.’s policies aimed at preventing employees from illegally utilizing insider information wrongfully neglected to address research firms. The SEC also said that Deerfield failed to enforce its policy of ensuring the research firms that Deerfield retained...

