BakerHostetler Adds Patent Litigation Team In Chicago

Law360, New York (August 23, 2017, 9:20 PM EDT) -- BakerHostetler announced Monday that it added a trio of patent litigation partners in Chicago, bolstering the firm’s national practice serving clients in the software, electrical and mechanical engineering, medical device, electronics, pharmaceutical, communications and consumer products industries.



Leif Sigmond, Michael Gannon and Jennifer Kurcz, all formerly of McDonnell Boehnen Hulbert & Berghoff LLP, bring substantial experience in proceedings before district courts nationwide, the Patent Trial and Appeal Board and the Federal Circuit. Sigmond, a 27-year veteran of intellectual property law, and Gannon, who has been a patent...

