'Needling,' Not Refusal, Got Worker Fired, 2nd Circ. Hears

Law360, New York (August 21, 2017, 4:20 PM EDT) -- A Long Island, New York, nonprofit that offers HIV support services told the Second Circuit on Monday it did not violate the National Labor Relations Act when it fired an employee who objected to signing a confidentiality statement, saying that he got the sack because he was insubordinate and needled his bosses.



David R. Ehrlich of Stagg Terenzi Confusione & Wabnik LLP, arguing for the Long Island Association for AIDS Care Inc., said the confidentiality statement that restricted employees' ability to discuss wages and other terms...

