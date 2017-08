Schumaker Bungled Insolvency, Dental Network Co. Says

Law360, Miami (August 21, 2017, 11:02 PM EDT) -- Shumaker Loop & Kendrick LLP has been hit with a malpractice suit in Florida state court claiming the law firm left attorneys with limited experience to advise on the insolvency of a company that managed dozens of dental and orthodontic practices, driving it into liquidation.



The suit, filed Wednesday in Hillsborough County circuit court by Carol Fox, the bankruptcy plan administrator for the estates of Sebring Management FL LLC and Sebring Software Inc., names Shumaker partners Benjamin Hanan and Jennifer Compton as defendants in addition to...

