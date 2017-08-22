Dorsey Adds Norton Rose Securities Atty To Dallas Office

Law360, New York (August 22, 2017, 3:55 PM EDT) -- Dorsey & Whitney LLP has snagged an ex-Norton Rose Fulbright securities attorney as a partner for its newly opened Dallas office, one of two securities lawyers from Norton Rose to join the new office this month.



Laura Kalesnik, whose practice focuses on health care and agribusiness companies, among other industries, and who has handled a variety of securities, mergers and acquisitions, and corporate business matters, will join the firm’s corporate group, Dorsey announced Monday.



“We are delighted to welcome Laura to Dorsey,” said Ken Cutler, managing...

