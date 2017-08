Bankrupt Rupari Can't Assume, Assign Roma License Deal

Law360, Wilmington (August 21, 2017, 7:50 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt meat distributor Rupari Food Services Inc. cannot assume and assign a lucrative license deal it had with the parent company of the Tony Roma's Steakhouse chain after a Delaware judge ruled Friday that the agreement itself bars Rupari from assigning the deal without Tony Roma's consent.



In an opinion issued Friday, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Kevin J. Carey said that Rupari has already closed on a sale of its assets that did not require the assignment of the license deal that allowed Rupari to market and distribute...

