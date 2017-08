NY AG Reaches Deal With Outlet Mall In Antitrust Probe

Law360, Los Angeles (August 21, 2017, 10:41 PM EDT) -- New York State Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman said Monday that Simon Property Group has agreed to pay $945,000 and revise its leasing agreements at its Woodbury Common outlet mall over restrictions that prevent retailers from opening regional locations, saying the deal will pave the way for more outlet malls in parts of New York City.



Schneiderman’s office had launched an investigation into Simon based off of its use of a so-called radius restriction in leasing agreements with retailers at Woodbury Common Premium Outlets, a lower...

