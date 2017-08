Tesla Wins Bid For Lawmaker Docs In Direct Auto Sales Fight

Law360, New York (August 22, 2017, 3:17 PM EDT) -- A Michigan magistrate judge on Monday ordered two Republican state lawmakers to comply with Tesla Motors Inc.’s requests for documents related to a state law passed in 2014 that bans the automaker from selling directly to consumers.



U.S. Magistrate Judge Ellen S. Carmody rejected Sen. Joe Hune and Rep. Jason Sheppard’s attempts to quash subpoenas seeking communications with lobbyists as well as any other documents about the law and those who supported its passage. The court called the lawmakers’ objections to the time periods covered by...

