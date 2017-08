Tax Court Rules Miner Can't Count Mixers In Tax Formula

Law360, Los Angeles (August 21, 2017, 9:28 PM EDT) -- A California cement producer can’t count materials it doesn’t mine but mixes into its mined minerals in its process of making its product as “mining costs” for discounted tax purposes, the U.S. Tax Court found in a partial ruling Monday.



Mitsubishi Cement Corp. disputed the Internal Revenue Service’s contention it incorrectly calculated its gross income from mining in 2011 and 2012, resulting in underpaid taxes of around $421,448, according to records in the case. It had counted some minerals it bought from a third party as...

