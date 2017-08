Feds Net $12M From Eye Surgery Co. In FCA Kickbacks Deal

Law360, Washington (August 22, 2017, 5:35 PM EDT) -- An eye surgery provider has agreed to pay out $12 million to the federal government to settle a False Claims Act suit over an alleged kickback scheme for federally reimbursed sales of surgical supplies and services, Minnesota’s acting U.S. attorney said Monday.



The settlements resolve civil suits against TLC Vision Corp., its subsidiary, surgical equipment provider Sightpath Medical Inc., and the companies' former chief executive, James Tiffany, over an alleged scheme in which they lavished gifts such as hunting, skiing, fishing and golf trips upon physician...

