Alarm.com Denied First Bid To Block PE's Competitor Buy

Law360, Wilmington (August 21, 2017, 8:53 PM EDT) -- Home security firm Alarm.com failed to set off enough alarm bells Monday to win a quick Delaware Chancery Court hearing on an injunction barring a former chairman and controlling private equity shareholder from buying and pumping up a potential competitor — allegedly with pilfered traded secrets.



Vice Chancellor J. Travis Laster said Alarm.com relied on a "rather breezy," broad set of allegations in its bid for a temporary restraining order to block ABS Capital Partners Inc. and a managing member from acquiring two "smart home" industry competitors....

