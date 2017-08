3rd Circ. Reverses Court's Refusal To Hear Insurance Row

Law360, New York (August 22, 2017, 10:43 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge erred in refusing to consider a dispute over whether an insurer must cover an insurance broker in an underlying negligence suit, the Third Circuit ruled on Tuesday, holding that the judge improperly concluded that the coverage case and negligence action were parallel proceedings.



U.S. District Judge Joel Slomsky had opted to abstain from exercising jurisdiction over the matter, which concerns whether professional liability insurer Maxum Specialty Insurance Group must cover an underlying action pending against insurance broker Carman Corp. in Pennsylvania state...

