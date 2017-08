Phoenix Not Covered For $1.5M Asbestos Costs, 9th Circ. Told

Law360, Los Angeles (August 22, 2017, 5:34 PM EDT) -- A pair of units of The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. on Monday asked the Ninth Circuit to uphold a lower court's decision that they don't have to reimburse the city of Phoenix for nearly $1.5 million it shelled out to defend and settle a lawsuit over a pipe worker's asbestos-related death, saying their coverage didn't kick in because the city settled within its deductible.



After settling the underlying litigation over the death of worker Carlos Tarazon from mesothelioma, Phoenix had pursued coverage for its $500,000...

To view the full article, register now.