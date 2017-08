Cairn Bolsters India Arbitration With $249M Tax Refund Claim

Law360, Washington (August 22, 2017, 2:58 PM EDT) -- Cairn Energy PLC has bolstered its ongoing arbitration against India with additional claims for $249 million in tax refunds for the year 2011 to 2012, according to an investor report released Tuesday, the latest development in a tax fight stemming from the reorganization of a Cairn unit.



In addition to an order forcing India to withdraw its $1.6 billion tax assessment and compensate Cairn with $1.1 billion and costs for the harm it has suffered from the country’s recent seizure of dividends owed to Cairn, the...

To view the full article, register now.