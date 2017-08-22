More Ex-Tribal Execs Sentenced In Embezzlement Case
According to minute entries, Gerald German Jr. was sentenced to three months imprisonment, $5,000 in fines and $79,690 in restitution, Gerald Heminger Jr. was sentenced to three months imprisonment, $2,000 in fines and $5,337 in restitution and Colette White was sentenced to three years probation, $3,000 in fines and $5,160 in restitution....
