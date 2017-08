Pa. Limited Partners Can’t Rely On Pre-2017 Good-Faith

Law360, Philadelphia (August 22, 2017, 1:40 PM EDT) -- The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled Tuesday in a real estate dispute that no implied presumption that parties in limited partnerships must treat each other in good faith existed until the state’s General Assembly amended the statute on such partnerships in 2016.



By a 4-to-2 margin, the justices favored the general partner in Parkesburg Group LP, which was formed to pursue a residential development project in Chester County, Pennsylvania, concluding that Pennsylvania’s Revised Uniform Limited Partnership Act did not impose an “implied covenant of good faith and...

