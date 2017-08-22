Rental Services Co. Returns To Public Market In $1.1B Deal

Law360, New York (August 22, 2017, 4:01 PM EDT) -- Rental services company Williams Scotsman International Inc. will become a publicly-traded company again under a proposed sale to Double Eagle Acquisition Corp. worth $1.1 billion, DEAC announced Monday.



Under the deal, special purpose acquisition company DEAC will buy the rental services company from its privately held parent Algeco Scotsman, according to the statement. Algeco Scotsman Global S.à r.l. and Algeco Scotsman Holdings KFT will keep a combined 10 percent interest in the new company, the announcement said.



After the deal completes, which is expected by late...

To view the full article, register now.