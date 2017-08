Caterpillar Faces ITC Probe Over Road Milling Machine IP

Law360, New York (August 23, 2017, 7:54 PM EDT) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission announced Tuesday it has agreed to institute an investigation of whether road milling machines sold by Caterpillar Inc. and several related companies infringe patents held by the American arm of a German construction machinery company.



ITC officials will examine whether the importation of the machines into the U.S. by Caterpillar and their subsequent sales in the country infringe the patents held by Wirtgen America Inc. and violate Section 337 of the Tariff Act of 1930, the commission ordered on Friday....

