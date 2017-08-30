Wolf Greenfield Adds Shareholder To NYC Trademark Practice
Maria A. Scungio, a 20-year veteran of trademark portfolio management, joined the boutique firm Aug. 15. She has represented companies in the apparel, food and beverage, publishing, music and entertainment and pharmaceutical industries in matters related to protection and transactions.
"The advantage is that I'm now able to offer deeper resources on the patent side...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login