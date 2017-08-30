Wolf Greenfield Adds Shareholder To NYC Trademark Practice

Law360, New York (August 30, 2017, 5:17 PM EDT) -- Intellectual property firm Wolf Greenfield & Sacks PC bolstered its New York office with a new shareholder and former co-chair of the trademark, copyright and advertising group at Locke Lord LLP.



Maria A. Scungio, a 20-year veteran of trademark portfolio management, joined the boutique firm Aug. 15. She has represented companies in the apparel, food and beverage, publishing, music and entertainment and pharmaceutical industries in matters related to protection and transactions.



"The advantage is that I'm now able to offer deeper resources on the patent side...

