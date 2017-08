Ill. Bakery Says It Got Burned In Ole Mexican Pastry Deal

Law360, Springfield (August 22, 2017, 4:50 PM EDT) -- An Illinois bakery that tapped Ole Mexican Foods Inc. to produce pastries for 7-Eleven stores hit the supplier with a $2 million lawsuit in Illinois federal court Monday for allegedly burning, botching and mislabeling the goods.



Prairie City Bakery of Vernon Hills, about 35 miles north of Chicago, accuses Ole of breaching an agreement to produce pastries for Prairie City’s Dulce Pradera label by making substandard products that failed to conform with standards set by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the U.S. Department of Agriculture...

To view the full article, register now.