Iran Says It Can Resume Uranium Enrichment In Just 5 Days

Law360, Washington (August 22, 2017, 8:14 PM EDT) -- The chief of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s atomic energy organization said Tuesday the country could resume producing highly enriched uranium in less than a week if the 2015 international agreement limiting its nuclear program were to fall apart.



Amid a continuing environment of bluster and uncertainty from the Donald Trump administration as to the U.S. commitment to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action signed under the Obama administration in 2015, Ali Akbar Salehi, head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, told Iranian state-owned media...

