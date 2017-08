Delhi High Court Halts 2nd Vodafone Arbitration Against India

Law360, New York (August 23, 2017, 6:19 PM EDT) -- The High Court of Delhi on Tuesday halted Vodafone's second arbitration against India over billions in taxes allegedly owed as a result of the mobile phone operator's $11 billion acquisition of an Indian cellphone business in 2007, finding the claim to be too similar to the initial proceeding.



Delhi High Court Justice Manmohan concluded that the second claim, formally kicked off earlier this year by Vodafone Group PLC and Vodafone Consolidated Holdings Ltd., involved the same parties and the same issues raised in an initial arbitration...

