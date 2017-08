Ex-BigLaw Atty’s Associate Wants Insider Trading Trial In NY

Law360, Miami (August 22, 2017, 7:01 PM EDT) -- A business associate of former Foley & Lardner LLP partner Walter “Chet” Little on Monday opposed Little's bid to move their insider trading case from New York to Florida, where he says media coverage of the charges will taint the jury pool and prevent them from receiving a fair trial.



Andrew Berke, Little's former neighbor, sided with prosecutors in balking at Little's request to move the case from the Southern District of New York to the Middle District of Florida, where Berke says neither defendant is...

