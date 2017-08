Steptoe Wants Gender Pay Suit Buried In Arbitration: Atty

Law360, New York (August 22, 2017, 5:43 PM EDT) -- A former Steptoe & Johnson LLP associate told a California federal court Monday the law firm is trying to arbitrate her pay discrimination suit to keep it out of the public eye despite a Ninth Circuit ruling that arbitration agreements like hers — with class action waivers — are unenforceable.



Earlier this month the firm had requested court approval for the case to proceed in individual arbitration, arguing in part that plaintiff Ji-In Houck, who had worked at Steptoe's Century City, California, office for about three...

