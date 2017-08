US Advances WTO Case Against Chinese Ag Policies

Law360, New York (August 22, 2017, 2:24 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration has yet to file a complaint at the World Trade Organization, but it has picked up the baton from its predecessors by looking to move a case over China’s agricultural import quotas to the panel stage, according to WTO documents circulated Monday.



Former U.S. Trade Representative Michael Froman filed the case challenging Beijing's tariff-rate quotas, or TRQs, on rice, corn and wheat late last year. The case has been mostly in stasis while President Donald Trump has assembled his trade team, and now it looks...

To view the full article, register now.