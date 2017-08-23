Chiesa Shahinian Launches Food And Beverage Practice

Law360, New York (August 23, 2017, 7:53 PM EDT) -- Chiesa Shahinian & Giantomasi PC has launched a food and beverage practice group to formalize and expand its services to clients in what the New Jersey-based firm calls a fast-growing industry, according to an announcement Tuesday.



The headquartered West Orange group comprises seven attorneys with industry experience in such related practice areas as corporate, litigation, intellectual property, employment, product liability, real estate, liquor licensing and environmental law, the firm said.



The new group’s international and domestic client roster runs the gamut from manufacturers, processors, importers and...

To view the full article, register now.