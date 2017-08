Lawmakers Query 10 Agency Heads On Leave For Union Work

Law360, New York (August 22, 2017, 4:14 PM EDT) -- Two high-ranking congressional oversight committee members said Tuesday they have asked the heads of the U.S. Department of Commerce, the U.S. Department of Labor and eight other agencies about their use of unpaid leave, following reports that the U.S. Postal Service let workers off for a pro-Hillary Clinton union campaign.



Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, and Rep. Trey Gowdy, R-S.C., chairman of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, wrote the federal agencies Monday, asking among other...

To view the full article, register now.