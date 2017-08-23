Renewable Energy In The Age Of Trump

Law360, New York (August 23, 2017, 10:54 AM EDT) -- The Trump administration has been clear about its intentions to revive the domestic fossil fuel industry. Across the campaign trail and into the Oval Office, President Donald Trump has vowed to end the “war on coal” and promised to restore the employment levels once enjoyed at the height of the coal industry’s dominance.[1] The president’s cabinet has been equally vocal in its support of fossil fuel energy generation: United States Secretary of Energy Rick Perry has stated that former President Barack Obama “led a war on...

To view the full article, register now.